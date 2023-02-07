 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mysteries Of Darkness update for 7 February 2023

HOTFIX 2.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10500408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIX

  • Bug fixing that prevented restarting a current game after losing in world 2 or using the "Continue" option in the character selection menu.

  • Fixing a minor visual issue on some maps.

Changed files in this update

Mysteries Of Darkness EN Depot 1344211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link