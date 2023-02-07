 Skip to content

Case Files: The Death of Paulette Williams update for 7 February 2023

UI & Player Settings Update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Players have spoken, and we have listened! This new UI & Player Settings update features a lot of the highly requested features from the player community. Features include:

  • New "Controls" screen that can be accessed at any time. This features all controls available to players.
  • Completely revised and easier to understand "Settings" menu.
  • Newly added setting to adjust the volume at any time.
  • Newly added setting to change from fullscreen to windowed mode at any time.
  • Subtitles will no longer disappear when the game and/or video players are paused.
  • Skipping videos now requires a long press to prevent accidentally skipping videos.

*PLEASE NOTE: THESE UPDATES ONLY AFFECT THE FLAT SCREEN VERSION OF THE GAME. THESE NEW FEATURES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE VR VERSION.

