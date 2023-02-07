Players have spoken, and we have listened! This new UI & Player Settings update features a lot of the highly requested features from the player community. Features include:

New "Controls" screen that can be accessed at any time. This features all controls available to players.

Completely revised and easier to understand "Settings" menu.

Newly added setting to adjust the volume at any time.

Newly added setting to change from fullscreen to windowed mode at any time.

Subtitles will no longer disappear when the game and/or video players are paused.

Skipping videos now requires a long press to prevent accidentally skipping videos.

*PLEASE NOTE: THESE UPDATES ONLY AFFECT THE FLAT SCREEN VERSION OF THE GAME. THESE NEW FEATURES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE VR VERSION.