Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 7 February 2023

Beta 1.49

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added icons & tooltips for upgrades
  • On Market Panel, Town XP Multiplier now shows “+” if the value is positive, so it is clear it is an additional bonus, e.g. +10% and not a penalty multiplier of 10%
  • Changed links on welcome menu

