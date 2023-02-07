- Added icons & tooltips for upgrades
- On Market Panel, Town XP Multiplier now shows “+” if the value is positive, so it is clear it is an additional bonus, e.g. +10% and not a penalty multiplier of 10%
- Changed links on welcome menu
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 7 February 2023
Beta 1.49
Patchnotes via Steam Community
