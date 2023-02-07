 Skip to content

Minigame Game update for 7 February 2023

Update v0.8.2

Last edited by Wendy

Version 0.8.2 Patch Notes:

New Additions

  • Added a new area to the Lobby to support additional minigames

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed the rocket launcher's RPG being left behind when swapping weapons
  • Improved how scoring is displayed in the Target Acquired minigame
  • Adjusted the points awarded for outliving other players in survival related minigames
  • Fixed bots not getting reliably pushed by melee
  • Small UI usability improvements

Minigame Changes

  • Long Jump: Reduced the number of rounds to 2

Depot 305901
