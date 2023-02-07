Update v0.8.2

Version 0.8.2 Patch Notes:
New Additions
- Added a new area to the Lobby to support additional minigames
Bug Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed the rocket launcher's RPG being left behind when swapping weapons
- Improved how scoring is displayed in the Target Acquired minigame
- Adjusted the points awarded for outliving other players in survival related minigames
- Fixed bots not getting reliably pushed by melee
- Small UI usability improvements
Minigame Changes
- Long Jump: Reduced the number of rounds to 2
Changed files in this update