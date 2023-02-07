Papilio 2.2.2

Hey Beekeepers!
Some more small fixes and a few multiplayer tweaks - thanks to the people who reported these!
I’ll be off on a short break with my partner for the next week, so catch ya soon <3
~ Ell
Multiplayer
- Fixed some issues with beehives offscreen of the host acting up for the client
- Fixed host Rehabeelitators sometimes clearing client slots before the client recieved the repopulation points
- Fixed an issue with nurseries not always giving the client the repopulation points
- Fixed clients not getting "beetrice" points from the offspring of host hives
Bug Fixes
- Fixed camera issue still ocurring at the bottom of worlds when not in a boat
- Fixed some tooltip transparency issues
- Added a check to respawn jurassic hive if RNG of the worldgen somehow missed it
