 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

APICO update for 7 February 2023

Papilio 2.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10500169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Beekeepers!

Some more small fixes and a few multiplayer tweaks - thanks to the people who reported these!
I’ll be off on a short break with my partner for the next week, so catch ya soon <3

~ Ell

Multiplayer
  • Fixed some issues with beehives offscreen of the host acting up for the client
  • Fixed host Rehabeelitators sometimes clearing client slots before the client recieved the repopulation points
  • Fixed an issue with nurseries not always giving the client the repopulation points
  • Fixed clients not getting "beetrice" points from the offspring of host hives
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed camera issue still ocurring at the bottom of worlds when not in a boat
  • Fixed some tooltip transparency issues
  • Added a check to respawn jurassic hive if RNG of the worldgen somehow missed it

Changed files in this update

APICO SteamDeck Depot 1390191
  • Loading history…
APICO Mac Depot 1390192
  • Loading history…
APICO Linux Depot 1390193
  • Loading history…
APICO Windows Depot 1390194
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link