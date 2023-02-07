Papilio 2.2.2

Hey Beekeepers!

Some more small fixes and a few multiplayer tweaks - thanks to the people who reported these!

I’ll be off on a short break with my partner for the next week, so catch ya soon <3

~ Ell

Multiplayer

Fixed some issues with beehives offscreen of the host acting up for the client

Fixed host Rehabeelitators sometimes clearing client slots before the client recieved the repopulation points

Fixed an issue with nurseries not always giving the client the repopulation points

Fixed clients not getting "beetrice" points from the offspring of host hives

Bug Fixes