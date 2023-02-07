The southern edge of the rough area northwest of Moscow was erroneously handled as if it were forest (hexes 1511 and 1512).
The small forest north of Minsk was erroneously handled as if it were rough (hexes 1518, 1618 and 1619).
Now both of these have been fixed.
1941 - Operation Barbarossa update for 7 February 2023
Fixed terrain errors (rough/forest) on hexes 1511, 1512, 1518, 1618 and 1619.
Changed files in this update