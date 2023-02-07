 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

1941 - Operation Barbarossa update for 7 February 2023

Fixed terrain errors (rough/forest) on hexes 1511, 1512, 1518, 1618 and 1619.

Share · View all patches · Build 10500138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The southern edge of the rough area northwest of Moscow was erroneously handled as if it were forest (hexes 1511 and 1512).
The small forest north of Minsk was erroneously handled as if it were rough (hexes 1518, 1618 and 1619).
Now both of these have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2236081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link