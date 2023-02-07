Patch 0.5.0

Added:
- New clouds
- Freelook (press ALT)
- MOST vehicles support armor
- Night vision goggles
- 13 new helmets
- 9 new armor
- All noises now attract zombies
- Server restart warnings
- New areas on the map
- Dedicated server control panel
Changed:
- Walls and doorways etc. no longer need a foundation to be built
- Footstep improvements
- Replication changes to remove network stress
- AI intensity on CPU
- FPS increases
- Some UI changes
Fixed:
- Replication issue with chosen skins
- Doors requiring keys now open
Changed files in this update