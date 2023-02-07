 Skip to content

SmallZ update for 7 February 2023

Patch 0.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10499950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added:
  • New clouds
  • Freelook (press ALT)
  • MOST vehicles support armor
  • Night vision goggles
  • 13 new helmets
  • 9 new armor
  • All noises now attract zombies
  • Server restart warnings
  • New areas on the map
  • Dedicated server control panel
Changed:
  • Walls and doorways etc. no longer need a foundation to be built
  • Footstep improvements
  • Replication changes to remove network stress
  • AI intensity on CPU
  • FPS increases
  • Some UI changes
Fixed:
  • Replication issue with chosen skins
  • Doors requiring keys now open

