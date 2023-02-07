Prepare to enter The Dreadforge!

Hello adventurers!

We are excited to bring you the latest dungeon update, along with additional content and improvements to Dungeons of Sundaria.

The Dreadforge

The Dreadforge is the 6th dungeon to arrive in Dungeons of Sundaria. Introducing 16 new bosses, a new Class Weapon Set, and deadly new enemies. We hope The Dreadforge will be an engaging and challenging new dungeon experience for all you adventurers.

Singen – Vagabond Barber Extraordinaire

Singen has finally unlocked his true potential. He’s become a master of the barbering ways, although he’s still grumpy old Singen. He has opened up shop in the Galdrin’s Crossing Hovel! Visit him to change or customize your character, including race, gender, and appearance.

Crafting 2.0 - Star Level Upgrades

A mysterious new villager who goes by the name of Gweyir Dorra has arrived in Galdrin’s Crossing. Gweyir provides players with the magical means to increase the Star Level on items.

Upgrade at Gweyir Dorra

Gweyir Dorra is a new NPC who resides at the Blacksmith in Galdrin’s Crossing. Players may speak with Gweyir Dorra to add and upgrade the Star Level of items.

Gweyir can add and upgrade the star level on Level 15 and higher Superior, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Eternal items.

How it Works

To begin adding and upgrading the Star Level of an item, speak with Gweyir Dorra and select an item.

After selecting an item, players will be able to view the item at the current Star Level and the upgraded Star Level. The type of attributes and bonuses will remain the same when upgrading an item, but with an increased Star Level for higher values.

In order to add and upgrade the next Star Level of an item, players will be required to offer Gweyir some Essence, Gold, and a new item – a Magical Core.

Magical Cores are a new item required to add and upgrade the Star Level of items and may be obtained from Dungeon bosses. While the end boss of a Nightmare or higher difficulty dungeon will always drop a Magical Core, players will still sometimes find Magical Cores from lesser bosses and in easier dungeons.

In addition to requiring Gold and Magical Cores, players will also need to provide Gweyir with enough Essence. The quality of Essence required corresponds to the Quality of the item being upgraded.

Finally, the maximum Star Level of an item will be limited by the Quality of the item. The following is the maximum Star Level of an item based on quality:

Superior – 1 Star

Rare – 2 Stars

Epic – 3 Stars

Legendary – 4 Stars

Eternal – 5 Stars

??? – 6 Stars

New Item Attribute – Account Bound

We have been listening closely to your feedback and are happy to introduce the new Account Bound item property!

Previously, items were often Soulbound, and this prevented players from trading items between their own heroes. Account Bound items allow players to freely store and transfer items through the Bank among all heroes on their account.

New Feature – Account Wide Dungeon Unlocks

We are pleased to announce that unlocking new dungeons and difficulties is now account-wide. When a player unlocks a new dungeon or difficulty on one hero, that dungeon and difficulty will be unlocked for all heroes on your account.

New Feature – Party Level Range Selector

We are happy to announce the implementation of a level range selector in the party tab. Players can now select the level range they want to allow into their party. This will enable players to focus their groups on a specific level range suited to their desired multiplayer experience.

There have been some unfortunate save data losses occurring for a few of our players. As such, we’ve decided to upgrade how we perform saves within Dungeons of Sundaria. We’re happy to announce that we have revamped the existing save functionality and have created a new Backup system.

Dungeons of Sundaria now creates and maintains the last 5 restore points for player accounts. These restore points are automatically created whenever a player completes a major milestone, such as reaching a dungeon checkpoint or defeating a dungeon boss.

In the event of an unexpected game crash or other events that may have caused data loss in the past, now players should be able to view and restore their account from one of the created Backup restore points.

How it Works

On the Hero Selection screen, players will see a new Backup button below their hero list. Selecting this option will open the Load Backup UI menu. From here, players may select and preview an existing Backup restore point.

Previewing a Backup restore point will allow players to enter Galdrin’s Crossing on their Backup heroes to review the backup restore point.

While previewing a backup restore point, performing transactions in town, crafting items, or entering a dungeon will cause the previewed backup to become the current state. This will remove all existing backup restore points. The character icon and level highlighted in a yellow border refers to the character played during that save.

If a player wants to stop previewing the backup restore point, they may simply return to the Select Hero menu, choose Backups and revert the backup restore point back to the current game state.

We would like to extend our apologies to players that have experienced data loss issues. We hope the new Backup Feature will add a layer of security to player data that was previously missing.

Balancing Changes

Removed Heroism Enemy Scaling on Normal difficulty (i.e., Enemy are capped at their level 15 stats)

Reduced Heroism Enemy Scaling on Hard difficulty by 50%

Reduced the damage of Karg the Merciless, Karg the Unmaker, and The Crypt Lord on Normal difficulty

Reduced the damage of Iothir’s clones on all difficulties

Ogres will now stop moving while using their Smash ability

Removed Stun effect from most enemies on Normal and Hard difficulty (Bosses excluded).

Joldurbraan Avatars have improved aim with their Tomahawk ability

Enemies with group healing abilities will stop trying to heal thin air and heal the correct target

Improvements

Champion

Normalize Slash which should now properly hit targets

Improved the Slash attack sequence

Shield Bash and Cleave ability tooltips should now reflect Heroism passives

Upheaval should now more frequently hit enemies

Cleric

Exorcism should have an easier time hitting targets through collision objects

Exorcism should now more frequently be able to find enemies to strike

Improved Heavenly Strike tooltip

Heavenly Strike should now more frequently be able to find enemies to strike

Improved Resurrection to not make players think the Cleric doesn’t care about them because it didn’t work properly

Rogue

Normalize Eviscerate which should now properly hit targets

Phased Carnage VFX should now properly trigger

Improved Phased Carnage tooltip

Phase Port should now more frequently be able to find enemies to strike

Phase Port should now still damage and stun the target even when it is unable to properly move behind the target



Wizard

Increased the cone size of Sleep

Improved Sleep targeting to better hit enemies very close to the player

Improved Cone of Fire to hit targets at the point-blank range more reliably

Improved Ember Lance enemy tracking and hit detection

Enemies

Cacodemons should be easier to hit now

Increased how long players may attack High Summoner Gabriela

Miscellaneous

Enabling Show Player Outlines in Settings will now also show outlines around friendly stealthed players

Improved enemy spawning mechanics to reduce ‘pop in’ effects

Renamed Soul Bound to Account Bound and improved functionality

Improved ladder-climbing skills for party members

Account Bound items should now correctly store in the Bank without shenanigans

Boss Loot Chests will close after opening if they still contain loot but are still lootable for a limited time (i.e., if your inventory happens to be full while looting)

Boss Loot Chests will now despawn two minutes after being looted

Improved Boss Fight system performance and reliability

Bug Fixes

Enemies and Bosses

Fixed an issue with wolves sliding while using certain abilities

Fixed cases of AI being idle for several seconds while waiting for their next chosen ability

Fixed an issue with Regent Korbas sliding while using certain abilities

Fixed an issue with Atha’theram not always spawning properly

Fixed an issue with enemy projectiles not properly tracking players

Fixed an issue with the Shademaker’s Golems Ability usage

Fixed an issue where enemies with immunity could transform and maintain the immunity indefinitely

Fixed an issue that could cause NPCs to improperly walk through objects they shouldn’t

Fixed various issues with Clutch Lord Ssisx in the Dark Hollow

Fixed an issue where the portal to the Tower Guardians in the Dark Hollow would not always spawn when Crombul the Mad was defeated

Fixed an issue where Zothupthlu could not properly devour Aorin in the Grasslands

Fixed an issue with enemies using frontal cone abilities without a player target

Fixed an issue where Portal Master Xy’gogo in the Dark Hollow wouldn’t intimidate players with his verbal assaults

Fixed an issue with Grimfang Geomancers in the Grasslands not always using their abilities

Fixed an issue with Lady Everleen’s Handmaidens in the Crypt of Horrors not always healing their Lady

Fixed an issue with Master Ricton’s shield not always activating or deactivating properly

Fixed an issue with Zerru and Fhu not waking up in Crypt of Horrors

Fixed an issue with Cacodemon’s trying to knock themselves into the air

Fixed an issue with King Holdurbraan’s boss card not showing up.

Fixed abilities that require line of sight not checking before activation, causing abilities to execute when looking through walls, etc.

Fixed an issue where King Joldurbraan and his allies could become confused when a Rogue uses stealth

Fixed an issue where Forge Master Gru could spawn within his crystal

Miscellaneous