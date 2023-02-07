 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Different Strokes update for 7 February 2023

More Small Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10499772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The top 6 paintings from the Gallery of the Week, appear in the main game around the GotW portal.
  • Added a "controls" page to the pause menu describing all the keyboard controls.
  • The 0-6 keys can now be used to toggle through all the colors (see controls page)
  • Added UI pieces to indicate the currently selected color when using the Brush or Paint Bucket tool.
  • Made the server faster again to handle the 651,218 paintings submitted so far.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2102021
  • Loading history…
Depot 2182660
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link