- The top 6 paintings from the Gallery of the Week, appear in the main game around the GotW portal.
- Added a "controls" page to the pause menu describing all the keyboard controls.
- The 0-6 keys can now be used to toggle through all the colors (see controls page)
- Added UI pieces to indicate the currently selected color when using the Brush or Paint Bucket tool.
- Made the server faster again to handle the 651,218 paintings submitted so far.
Different Strokes update for 7 February 2023
More Small Changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update