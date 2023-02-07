DEVELOPMENT UPDATE: STATE OF FANGS

Since the start of development, our team has been committed to working alongside the community to make Fangs into the best action brawler experience. We are extremely grateful for the continuous feedback and support y’all have provided—it truly means the world to us.

We feel that the improvements to Fangs over the past couple of months have mostly been moves in the right direction. Our Hit VFX and SFX are stronger and more satisfying. The tutorial experience is more interactive and makes for a better onboarding experience. We are extremely proud of the work our team has done on the game, and want to ensure we continue down that path. To make sure we meet our goals of improving Fangs, we have decided to shut down the servers temporarily so we can funnel players to improve queue times. This also allows our team to focus on some large reworks to Heroes, Augments, and game objectives.

Servers will be shut down Friday, February 10 at 11:59 PM ET and will open up every Wednesday from 1PM to 10 PM ET.

During these playtests, we’ll increase the rewards for Missions to make up for the lack of games. We want to allow the community to continue being a part of the development process by playtesting and leaving feedback. At this moment in time, we aim to open and relaunch sometime in Q2 2023.

To give you a small taste of what will be coming in Q2 2023

More VFX & SFX Improvements

Ability to build loadouts in client

Reduce and rework Augments to have more cohesive design synergy and choices

Rebalance Heroes to give more player agency in combat

Switch Casual matches to best of 3 instead of best of 5 games

Add Achievements (ie 5000 kills or 1000 Shards captured)

Many many bug fixes and performance improvements

And more!

We’ll elaborate further on what our exact development road map looks like in the near future, and we will also provide a more accurate ETA on when the relaunch is. We aim to be as transparent as possible, and do hope you continue to join us on this journey. Your feedback is invaluable to the team—thank you again for your patience and continuous support. We are 100% committed to Fangs, and we'll continue to do everything we can to ensure the best future for the game.

See you on Wednesday for playtests!

Hidden Leaf Games