Risk of Rain Returns - OUT NOW!

Risk of Rain Returns is available to purchase right now!

A remake of our original game Risk of Rain - released 10 years ago today - Risk of Rain Returns keeps everything that made the roguelike classic great and adds a ton of new content and improvements, including...

Revamped Multiplayer

Completely reimagined pixel art

3 New Survivors and alternate abilities for all the original crew!

Dozens of new stage variants

Many new items and equipment

New challenge mode "Providence Trials"

Loads of new enemies

Countless quality of life changes

Tons of new lore, logs and secrets to find!

...And much more!

There is loads of new content for new players and Risk of Rain veterans alike - so don't miss out on that -15% launch discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1337520/Risk_of_Rain_Returns/

If you want to find friends for multiplayer, or if you want to let us know what you think of Risk of Rain Returns please join us on the Risk of Rain Discord where the whole Hopoo Games team will be eagerly awaiting your feedback:

https://discord.gg/riskofrain2

Thanks very much!