Hi froggers!

As first, I'd love to welcome new froggers from Indonesia, I find out that there has been alot new incoming froggers from there so, Terima kasih atas dukungannya!

And whats new?

I've added to all levels simple level quests, to help all find out what to do! I will add in near future some side quests and more new features..

Stay tuned!

Bl0ckDave