Hello!

0.0.49 Patch 5 is now available! 🔨

⚠️ Breaking change

the players' avatars now collide by default with Map & objets. It used to be Map only.

To restore the previous behaviour, you can do this:

player.CollidesWithGroups = Map.CollisionGroups

It contains: