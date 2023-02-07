 Skip to content

Dwarf Fortress update for 7 February 2023

Patch notes v50.07 (Feb 7, 2023)

Patch notes v50.07 (Feb 7, 2023)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our last major update caused the embark button to become unclickable. This patch fixes that! Sorry about that and thank you so much for your patience, urists!

-Alexandra

