Patch notes v50.07 (Feb 7, 2023)

Our last major update caused the embark button to become unclickable. This patch fixes that! Sorry about that and thank you so much for your patience, urists!
-Alexandra
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Our last major update caused the embark button to become unclickable. This patch fixes that! Sorry about that and thank you so much for your patience, urists!
-Alexandra
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update