- Fixed bug where characters sometimes appear on top of each other
- Fixed bug where ordering challenges were sometimes broken
- Chairs are now accessible from all sides
- Fixed bug where the location wasn't accessible when going to meet a friend at the forest, park or beach
- Fixed bug where pressing escape from the Invite window would sometimes hang the game
- Fixed bug where driving too far along the beach would cause the game to crash
- Added Color Blind option to settings
Little Lives update for 7 February 2023
Update Notes for v0.971
Patchnotes via Steam Community
