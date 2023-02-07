 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Little Lives update for 7 February 2023

Update Notes for v0.971

Share · View all patches · Build 10499390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where characters sometimes appear on top of each other
  • Fixed bug where ordering challenges were sometimes broken
  • Chairs are now accessible from all sides
  • Fixed bug where the location wasn't accessible when going to meet a friend at the forest, park or beach
  • Fixed bug where pressing escape from the Invite window would sometimes hang the game
  • Fixed bug where driving too far along the beach would cause the game to crash
  • Added Color Blind option to settings

Changed files in this update

Little Lives Content Depot 1505561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link