SPACE ACCIDENT update for 7 February 2023

Hi! The release for Xbox has taken place and we announce a major update!

Build 10499250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Space Accident Update
-Simplified the logic of some puzzles
-Interactive elements are highlighted on hover (except notes)
-Fixed a number of visual bugs
-Improved tutorial
-Slightly improved settings menu design
-Improved controls
-Changed ending cutscene
-Fixed VR launch issue for VR system owners
-Work has been done to optimize the game

