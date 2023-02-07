Space Accident Update
-Simplified the logic of some puzzles
-Interactive elements are highlighted on hover (except notes)
-Fixed a number of visual bugs
-Improved tutorial
-Slightly improved settings menu design
-Improved controls
-Changed ending cutscene
-Fixed VR launch issue for VR system owners
-Work has been done to optimize the game
Hi! The release for Xbox has taken place and we announce a major update!
