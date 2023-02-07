Patch notes - 02/07/2023 Edna's whims

Patch notes for Evelyn's Adventure:

·New mission added: The final chapter in Edna's mission chain is now available for players to experience. In this mission, players will learn the conclusion of Edna's story and discover the outcome of this adventure throughout the game.

·Explore magical locations: Players can explore environments, including an underwater biome while completing the quest, places filled with mysteries to uncover and dangers to face.

·Battle a giant dragon: A boss battle featuring a massive dragon that will put players' combat skills to the test. The dragon is a formidable opponent, but defeating it will reward players with a a new mount.

·Magic reward: Players who complete the new mission will receive a magic upgrade that will provide new enhancements to their character. This reward is not only valuable, but also stunning, making players' characters even more unique and powerful.

·Bug fixes and corrections

Overall, this update adds exciting new content and challenges to Evelyn's Adventure, giving players a new and thrilling experience as they explore the magical world of the game.