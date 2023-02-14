Free update to Part 1 and Part 2 now available!

Happy Valentine's Day to all of our Prince of Suburbia fans! A FREE UPDATE has been made to both Part 1 and Part 2 of Prince of Suburbia with remastered scenes, new content, and new translations!

Part 1 now has two new remastered scenes (one with Heather, one with Naomi) that are available to all players. If you already saw the original scenes, you can access the remastered scenes in the gallery (they are #13 - Naomi and #18 - Heather).

Part 2 now has the V0.9 content (the first beach update). Anyone who has purchased the Part 2 paid DLC can now start the game at the beginning of the V0.9 update, jumping into the story where the previous version (V0.8) left off.

The first beach update, Part 2 - V0.9 of Prince of Suburbia includes:

8 scenes

~20,000 words

6 new backgrounds

35 2D illustrations

21 2D animations

Watch the Prince of Suburbia - Part 2 (V0.9) trailer on Vimeo for a preview of what's new in this update!

With this update we are adding BETA language support for the following languages to Part 1 and Part 2. These translations are still in the testing stage, and we hope to improve them with help from our fans. If you are interested in helping edit the translations of any of the following languages please reach out to us on Discord!

Chinese - Simplified

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Polish

Portuguese - Portugal

Portuguese - Brazil

Russian

Spanish - Spain

Spanish - Latam

For more updates about the development of Prince of Suburbia, join us on Discord!