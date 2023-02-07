Gloria Victis 1.0 Launch: The New Beginning is here!

Hello Community!

We are very happy to welcome you to Gloria Victis 1.0! It’s been a long journey to finally reach that moment, and we are happy you have accompanied us in that adventure.

Today, a new adventure begins, and with it come the New Beginning servers that you can now join and build your fame and glory!

However, New Beginning servers is not the only thing that this update brings, let's take a look!

Andi f you didn't have a chance to watch it yet, here's the just-released Launch Trailer!

Changelog v.1.0

Reworked Crafting Quests

Today, we are introducing reworked crafting quests. These quests have now been moved to the questboard system, making them more accessible for all players. Upon collecting a crafting quest from the questboard and completing it, there is a 8 hour cooldown until another quest can be taken. However, we have divided the crafting quest into three regions: Pilgrim’s Rock, Outer ring of the map, and Capital cities. Each region has its own cooldown, meaning that a player can take a total of three crafting quests (1 per region) before needing to wait through the cooldown. What's more, the Crafting Quests' rewards will also vary based on the risk factor of the area they are at!

Character Development bonuses and adjustments

We want the Character Development to be a rewarding system, where unlocking new stages should feel rewarding. This is why, we have decided to increased the bonuses that unlocking the nodes gives.

However, in order to balance out the system, we have adjusted the required experience points needed to unlock certain nodes in the top-tier part of the Character Development trees.

Quality of Life

Updated the Feedback UI to the new UI look

Improvements to UX in the Skills Window

Fixed the edge case that would cause the minigames to become desynchronized

Added the support of using Tab to change the input fields in the login screen

Added additional confirmation upon selecting a main server if it’s ping is not the lowest on the list

Adjusted the Supporter Shop prices, based on our data, we have adjusted the prices, mostly lowering them to make more skin variants accessible.

Further improvements and tweaks in the starting quests for all nations.

Fixes

Minor fixes in the terrains and models across the world map

In order to help out our new and returning players we have prepared a small compilation of useful links below:

