Friend or Foe Patch Notes [BU13]

Hello players!

For this small update, there is a new addition where the game will backup save files by saving an additional .sav file every time you load into the game.

Therefore you might experience seeing the autosave icon when you load a save. This is to make sure that the file does not corrupt incase the standard .sav file does.

This save file is overwritten every time you load into the game, but will not overwrite the one you save to when saving via the pause menu.

This is still in the testing phase, but it should not affect regular gameplay.

I have also enabled Steam Cloud, so if that is something that you’re not interested in, you will have to manually disable it via your steam client.

Full overview:

New

Cutting logs on a sawhorse with the iron hatchet now breaks the log after 2 hits and not 4.

Cutting trees with the iron hatchet now only takes 3 hits instead of 5.

Added backup saves that will be created/overwritten every time a save game is loaded.

Fixes