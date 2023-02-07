Friend or Foe Patch Notes [BU13]

Hello players!
For this small update, there is a new addition where the game will backup save files by saving an additional .sav file every time you load into the game.
Therefore you might experience seeing the autosave icon when you load a save. This is to make sure that the file does not corrupt incase the standard .sav file does.
This save file is overwritten every time you load into the game, but will not overwrite the one you save to when saving via the pause menu.
This is still in the testing phase, but it should not affect regular gameplay.
I have also enabled Steam Cloud, so if that is something that you’re not interested in, you will have to manually disable it via your steam client.
Full overview:
New
- Cutting logs on a sawhorse with the iron hatchet now breaks the log after 2 hits and not 4.
- Cutting trees with the iron hatchet now only takes 3 hits instead of 5.
- Added backup saves that will be created/overwritten every time a save game is loaded.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where when interacting with the sawhorse before the chopping animation was done, it would lock the hotbar.
- Fixed a bug where character silhouette would not show in the equipment UI.
- Fixed a bug where sawhorse would show when destroying built structures with Q.
- Fixed a bug where the dive command would often be ignored.
- Fixed a bug where self-built rabbit traps would reset when loading the game.
- Fixed a bug where sawhorses would spawn without the attached resource when loading the game.
- Fixed a bug where saved game would go corrupt if player exit right after death.
-
Changed files in this update