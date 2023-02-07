Update 1.5.1

The update includes:

Replaced "People's Democracy" with "New Democracy". Under the New Democracy, a full planned economy and a full free market economy cannot be introduced. Peng Zhen now has a moderate ideology Bugs fixed

With sadness we inform you about tragic death of Nikita Mishkevich (27.02.1993-22.01.2023), composer of original music for this game. May you rest in peace, Nikita. We wish you to find a peaceful resting place in the paradise of eternal musical creation.

Soundtrack of China: Mao's Legacy:

Nikita Mishkevich's VK Group: https://vk.com/club160760058