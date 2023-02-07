Patch Notes v. 1.1

Hello everyone!

I hope you are doing fine. Today I finished a first small content update for the game that finally adds the Japanese language support as well as the option to read tutorials in the menu. Sorry for the delay. Please note that the update is live on Steam first. Other platforms usually follow a day later (except for the Nintendo Switch which might take a few more days).

v. 1.1

Added: Japanese language support

Added: Option to re-read tutorials in the menu

Fixed a bug where Mage Warrior’s Fire and Water attack wouldn’t trigger oil and dry properly

Fixed other minor bugs and collision errors

Adjusted Phoenix Rise, Dragonfang, Elemental Pact

Adjusted some Sky Armor stats

Next in line is the NG+ mode as well as some changes to the crystal system.

Cheers

Matthias