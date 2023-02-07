 Skip to content

Chained Echoes update for 7 February 2023

Patch Notes v. 1.1

Patch Notes v. 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I hope you are doing fine. Today I finished a first small content update for the game that finally adds the Japanese language support as well as the option to read tutorials in the menu. Sorry for the delay. Please note that the update is live on Steam first. Other platforms usually follow a day later (except for the Nintendo Switch which might take a few more days).

v. 1.1

  • Added: Japanese language support
  • Added: Option to re-read tutorials in the menu
  • Fixed a bug where Mage Warrior’s Fire and Water attack wouldn’t trigger oil and dry properly
  • Fixed other minor bugs and collision errors
  • Adjusted Phoenix Rise, Dragonfang, Elemental Pact
  • Adjusted some Sky Armor stats

Next in line is the NG+ mode as well as some changes to the crystal system.

Cheers
Matthias

