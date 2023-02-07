Patch 1.0.16 - Minor Changes and Upcoming New Game Mode

Patch 1.0.16 Notes

Changes

Fancy key can no longer spawn inside drawers.

Picking up the camera will now also take the camera out.

(Normal) Attic candle's light duration slightly reduced.

(Hard) Attic candle's light duration slightly increased.

(Hard) Kitchen brute memory box requirement is no longer randomized and will always be set to 5.

Upcoming New Game Mode

The next patch should feature a new game mode: Endless. Coming very soon!

This game mode will have all of the rooms unlocked and all of the puzzles disabled, focusing entirely on correcting altered objects. The rate at which these objects change will increase over time and it will be up to you to see how long you can last! If too many objects change, it will be game over! There will be a few additional changes and additions for this mode, so you will have to see when it releases!

Thank you!