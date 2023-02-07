 Skip to content

Mercury Fallen update for 7 February 2023

Patch Update 35.6

Patch Update 35.6

Howdy Folks!

We've made it through a whole month of 2023. Gratz. In celebration of this momentous event here is a small patch update. :) Thanks for the support everyone!

Patch Notes

  • When moving an object, you can now place it overlapping it’s existing footprint
  • Fixed: Object not displaying footprint after being moved
  • Fixed: Various issues related to power consumers not connected correctly to power networks. This caused an issue where power consumers would appear to have power even though they shouldn’t. After a save/reload, however, the power consumers would correctly show as not having power.
  • Fixed: Power consumers not connecting to the correct power network when moved in some instances
  • Fixed: Colonists not going to the closest deconstruct target when deconstructing
  • Fixed: Receiving notification of a mission complete for a completed mission. This could occur if the optional objective is later completed after the required objectives had been completed.

