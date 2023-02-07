Patch Update 35.6

Howdy Folks!
We've made it through a whole month of 2023. Gratz. In celebration of this momentous event here is a small patch update. :) Thanks for the support everyone!
Patch Notes
- When moving an object, you can now place it overlapping it’s existing footprint
- Fixed: Object not displaying footprint after being moved
- Fixed: Various issues related to power consumers not connected correctly to power networks. This caused an issue where power consumers would appear to have power even though they shouldn’t. After a save/reload, however, the power consumers would correctly show as not having power.
- Fixed: Power consumers not connecting to the correct power network when moved in some instances
- Fixed: Colonists not going to the closest deconstruct target when deconstructing
- Fixed: Receiving notification of a mission complete for a completed mission. This could occur if the optional objective is later completed after the required objectives had been completed.
Changed files in this update