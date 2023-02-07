Ascension cannot be shortcutted. (v1.29 patch notes)

Xross Dreams, v1.29 Patch Notes:
- Disabled fight counter achievements in Tournament Vs Mode. They were in a different part of the code and I overlooked them.
- If Hive gets hit (while not in Hold Time) but does not get brought above the Deadline, Hive receives a brief (15 frame) Hold Time. This is to achieve parity with Panel de Pon, which has a slight delay before pressure restarts after you receive hits. 15 frames is a lot, though.
- Isolated frame counters per each half of the engine, using the lower value to call once per frame engine updates online. This absolutely results in fewer desyncs online. Preliminary testing came up with perfect results. KO/Down cutscenes still perform slowly online (because of delay-based netcode instances that allow both players to load the next song), and it's possible to end matches slightly differently if somebody Downs when they were frames away from being KOed. However, desyncs during the match were not apparent, down to the frame.
I hope this is the one.
Changed files in this update