Jailhouse Hotfix - UI Scaling & Miscellaneous

Hey Wardens!

There was an issue encountered with the Jailhouse Update (released alongside Jungle Pack) that caused some serious scaling issues.

We have isolated the issue and pushed a hotfix to PC that fixed it.

We’re also taking this chance to patch foundations removing internal plans and snipers. Max Capacitors Plus are NOT in this hotfix as they’re still being finalized and will be available in the next update, so please stay tuned (apologies for the confusion).

