You can find the full release notes below, or on the iRacing Members Forums, here:
https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/36829/2023-season-1-patch-4-release-notes-2023-02-06-02#latest
2023 Season 1 Patch 4 Release Notes [2023.02.06.02]
This Patch includes a variety of updates and fixes for the 2023 Season 1 Release!
iRACING UI:
Guided Tours
The bowtie icon has been replaced with an “i” icon. Farewell, Jeeves!
Leagues
We have added an input box for a new League Season option: “No Drops on or After Week X”. This allows the user to specify that race weeks cannot be dropped after a given week number. This feature is only enabled if the number or drop weeks is not 0.
Results & Stats
The iRacing UI now allows for viewing Standings by All Cars, by Car Class, by Car, and by Car in Car Class.
Paint Shop
Slightly reduced overexposure for bright colors.
SIMULATOR:
Graphics
The SpeedTree self-shadow option is now disabled by default for all graphics performance classes. Previously, it had been enabled in all graphics performance classes, but it requires two extra renders of the trees and may have contributed to stuttering or a general performance hit.
Visual Effects
Fixed an issue where brake rotor glow was not appearing correctly on the following cars:
-
- Aston Martin Vantage GT4
-
- Audi RS 3 LMS
-
- BMW M4 GT4
-
- BMW M Hybrid V8
-
- Dallara iR-01
-
- Dirt Midget
-
- Formula Renault 2.0
-
- Honda Civic Type R
-
- Legends Ford '34 Coupe
-
- Legends Ford '34 Coupe - Rookie
-
- Mercedes-AMG GT3 2020
-
- Mercedes-AMG GT4
-
- NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
-
- NASCAR Cup Series Ford Mustang
-
- NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Camry
-
- NASCAR Xfinity Chevrolet Camaro
-
- NASCAR Xfinity Ford Mustang
-
- NASCAR Xfinity Toyota Supra
-
- Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
-
- Porsche 919
-
- SCCA Spec Racer Ford
-
- Street Stock
-
- Subaru WRX STI
-
- Toyota GR86
CARS:
<Car Class> NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Cars
Rub block shapes have been updated.
NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Ford Mustang
Texture mapping on the front fenders has been updated, which fixes issues with damage decals and camera draw distances.
NASCAR Truck Ford F150
Fixed an issue with duplicate contingency decals on the nose.
TRACKS:
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Starting grid positions have been moved away from the wall slightly.
Long Beach Street Racing Course
Adjusted the location of the short parade lap grid to give the rear of the field time to get rolling before the green flag is given.
Wild West
Fixed an issue where cars that missed the start would be released immediately and would come out of the pits way ahead of the pack. Now, Race Control properly holds these cars for about 20 seconds so they come out just behind the pack as expected.
