You can find the full release notes below, or on the iRacing Members Forums, here:

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/36829/2023-season-1-patch-4-release-notes-2023-02-06-02#latest

2023 Season 1 Patch 4 Release Notes [2023.02.06.02]



This Patch includes a variety of updates and fixes for the 2023 Season 1 Release!

iRACING UI:

Guided Tours

The bowtie icon has been replaced with an “i” icon. Farewell, Jeeves!

Leagues

We have added an input box for a new League Season option: “No Drops on or After Week X”. This allows the user to specify that race weeks cannot be dropped after a given week number. This feature is only enabled if the number or drop weeks is not 0.

Results & Stats

The iRacing UI now allows for viewing Standings by All Cars, by Car Class, by Car, and by Car in Car Class.

Paint Shop

Slightly reduced overexposure for bright colors.

SIMULATOR:

Graphics

The SpeedTree self-shadow option is now disabled by default for all graphics performance classes. Previously, it had been enabled in all graphics performance classes, but it requires two extra renders of the trees and may have contributed to stuttering or a general performance hit.

Visual Effects

Fixed an issue where brake rotor glow was not appearing correctly on the following cars:

Aston Martin Vantage GT4

Audi RS 3 LMS

BMW M4 GT4

BMW M Hybrid V8

Dallara iR-01

Dirt Midget

Formula Renault 2.0

Honda Civic Type R

Legends Ford '34 Coupe

Legends Ford '34 Coupe - Rookie

Mercedes-AMG GT3 2020

Mercedes-AMG GT4

NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

NASCAR Cup Series Ford Mustang

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Camry

NASCAR Xfinity Chevrolet Camaro

NASCAR Xfinity Ford Mustang

NASCAR Xfinity Toyota Supra

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR

Porsche 919

SCCA Spec Racer Ford

Street Stock

Subaru WRX STI

Toyota GR86



CARS:

<Car Class> NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Cars

Rub block shapes have been updated.

NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Ford Mustang

Texture mapping on the front fenders has been updated, which fixes issues with damage decals and camera draw distances.

NASCAR Truck Ford F150

Fixed an issue with duplicate contingency decals on the nose.

TRACKS:

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Starting grid positions have been moved away from the wall slightly.

Long Beach Street Racing Course

Adjusted the location of the short parade lap grid to give the rear of the field time to get rolling before the green flag is given.

Wild West

Fixed an issue where cars that missed the start would be released immediately and would come out of the pits way ahead of the pack. Now, Race Control properly holds these cars for about 20 seconds so they come out just behind the pack as expected.