Update Notes for Feb 08

-Added challenge mode: interact with main soul after defeating final boss on difficulty 9(Ending of the clearing cultivation type has to be obtained first)

Generate a special zone containing 49 boss rooms;

Can not gain exp and level within challenge mode;

Mini-map will be disabled and can not go back to previous rooms;

Boss base health and attack power will be on par with main soul(last boss);

Each new room will contain a boss having x1.11 max health, +2 attack power, +1.5% speed, and +2% demonic chance of the previous boss;

(When fabao pool is depleted, elemental beads will drop instead, using the bead will generate a random chi of five elements;

When all techniques are obtained, passive books will have the same effect as of reading a skill)

-Added 7 new related achievements

-Bosses will now always drop 2 pills

-Removed side effect of Quenched Body talent(Chis do not provide elemental bonuses)

-Added more descriptions for comprehension: Each comprehension increase unitary talent point by 1; Every 10 comprehension increase reroll/furnace point by 1

-Updated enemy attack effect to be display on top of everything

-Added bookshelf descriptions for weapons that are changed to ranged weapon after combo

-Reduced minimap size by 30%, lowered minimap background transparency

-Changed text "Highest damage dealt" to "Highest attack damage"

-Since run conclusion window did not consider the amount of status damage dealt, added a new line to conclude highest status damage dealt

-Updated reroll, cost multiplier 1.55->1.45, base reroll count changed from 15->10, every 10 comprehension now increase reroll count by 1

-Updated soul fragment cap 10m->100m

-Updated enemy reaction time for mobs 0.7s->1s, enemies other than mob 0.3s->1s

-Updated skill transparency for green dragon blast and meteor

-Updated ice spike combo effect transparency

-Fixed a bug where innate chis were not being generated

-Fixed a description bug for furnace reset button

-Fixed a bug where mid-run save data was not saving the amount of npcs defeated

-Fixed a bug where mid-run save data was not saving soul release state of player

-Removed stone table/chair colliders from the final boss room

-There are some unfound mid-run save data bugs, which will be dealt with in future updates