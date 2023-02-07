 Skip to content

一个人的木偶剧 update for 7 February 2023

fix game bugs

This game is our first independent game. Because we are not familiar with the platform mechanism of steam, some resources in the game cannot be used normally in the game after the release. Now we have carried out a wave of repairs, hoping to solve these problems.

