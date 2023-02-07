 Skip to content

Fantasy Jigsaw Puzzles update for 7 February 2023

1.2.0 - New Puzzle Board Sizes, Keyboard Shortcuts, Completion Indicators

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a significant update with some helpful new features!

There are 3 new puzzle board sizes for the option of a greater challenge.
In the main menu, you'll notice new options to cut the puzzle image into 120, 156 and 200 pieces.

I have also implemented keyboard shortcuts for all of the main puzzle functions. You'll see each shortcut labelled when you scroll over a button in the main game scene. These should work for both standard and numpad number keys.

I have added a small gem to show which puzzles you have already completed. You'll be able to see which puzzles you have completed in the main menu. Let's complete them all!

Finally, some of the puzzle images in the Humans section have been updated to make the selection more varied and colourful.

These are some significant changes I have added all at once, so please let me know about any problems.

