Victim update for 7 February 2023

Patch 1.7.3 for February 7th

Patchnotes

-Added a 2nd Rest area for the Furnace

-Added a Secret Passage in the Mush Temple with 6 New Rooms

-Adjusted and added to logic for a few Threats

-Adjusted aesthetics in the Ashes area

-Added to aesthetic design of the Frozen North

