Super Hoopers Update #7

Patch Notes 07/02/2023
-
Improved detection of the basket triggers, issues like scoring and the game not detecting the win should no longer occur. (or atleast happen way less often)
-
Better performance when the trajectory is shown while dragging and aiming before throwing.
-
Added 'FPS Limit' dropdown in the 'Settings' menu, default is '300' (recommended).
-
Added icons in the 'Level Select' menu to display which levels are currently locked.
-
You can now press numeric keys aswell rather than just the numpad (for secret reasons). Thanks kitt!
-
Fixed other smaller issues.
If you encounter any issue or game breaking glitches, please let me know through the discussion forum! Thanks!
Changed files in this update