Super Hoopers update for 7 February 2023

Super Hoopers Update #7

Super Hoopers Update #7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 07/02/2023

  • Improved detection of the basket triggers, issues like scoring and the game not detecting the win should no longer occur. (or atleast happen way less often)

  • Better performance when the trajectory is shown while dragging and aiming before throwing.

  • Added 'FPS Limit' dropdown in the 'Settings' menu, default is '300' (recommended).

  • Added icons in the 'Level Select' menu to display which levels are currently locked.

  • You can now press numeric keys aswell rather than just the numpad (for secret reasons). Thanks kitt!

  • Fixed other smaller issues.

If you encounter any issue or game breaking glitches, please let me know through the discussion forum! Thanks!

