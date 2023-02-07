Super Hoopers Update #7

Patch Notes 07/02/2023

Improved detection of the basket triggers, issues like scoring and the game not detecting the win should no longer occur. (or atleast happen way less often)

Better performance when the trajectory is shown while dragging and aiming before throwing.

Added 'FPS Limit' dropdown in the 'Settings' menu, default is '300' (recommended).

Added icons in the 'Level Select' menu to display which levels are currently locked.

You can now press numeric keys aswell rather than just the numpad (for secret reasons). Thanks kitt!