Cue Club 2 Update 07.02.23

Hi everyone,
We're pleased to announce another new update today with a range of additions, improvements and fixes to Cue Club 2. Thank you again for providing valuable feedback which helps us to continually refine the game.
MULTIPLAYER
Deleting a game invite from the 'Sent Items' list now removes that invite from the opponent's inbox and from the in-game control panel.
Fixed issue where invites sometimes disappeared after exiting a game to visit the lobby.
Fixed issue where 'Save and Exit' option would be greyed out after exiting to the MP lobby from the in-game menu without saving, then returning back to the table to resume the current game.
Improvements to multiplayer connectivity with further steps taken to keep online games synchronised across different PC architectures and operating systems.
EURO 8 BALL POOL
- Fixed issue where balls were incorrectly referenced as spots / stripes instead of their colour (e.g. red / yellow).
CONTROLS - KEYBOARD
- When the 'Rack Balls' confirmation screen is accessed by pressing '0' or 'F10', pressing the same key a second time now acts as a shortcut to confirm the decision.
CONTROLS - GAMEPAD
Reduced size of gamepad right stick 'dead-zone' on the X axis, when rotating camera around the cue. This improves overall sensitivity of the stick when performing this action.
Added variable speed control to vertical cue angle adjustment, when using the gamepad left stick plus 'Y' button (XBOX controller) or triangle button (PS controller).
CAMERAS
Fixed issue where 3D opponent camera would sometimes switch from TV mode to first-person mode after accessing the menus and pressing spacebar.
Fixed issue in multiplayer games where first-person camera would be used on the break shot instead of the TV camera, if TV mode was selected for the opponent view.
Fixed issue where the camera switched to first-person mode at the end of a game, if opponent had won and TV mode was selected for the opponent view.
MISCELLANEOUS
Various improvements to localised text.
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
