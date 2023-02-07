 Skip to content

Cue Club 2: Pool & Snooker update for 7 February 2023

Cue Club 2 Update 07.02.23

Hi everyone,

We're pleased to announce another new update today with a range of additions, improvements and fixes to Cue Club 2. Thank you again for providing valuable feedback which helps us to continually refine the game.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Deleting a game invite from the 'Sent Items' list now removes that invite from the opponent's inbox and from the in-game control panel.

  • Fixed issue where invites sometimes disappeared after exiting a game to visit the lobby.

  • Fixed issue where 'Save and Exit' option would be greyed out after exiting to the MP lobby from the in-game menu without saving, then returning back to the table to resume the current game.

  • Improvements to multiplayer connectivity with further steps taken to keep online games synchronised across different PC architectures and operating systems.

EURO 8 BALL POOL

  • Fixed issue where balls were incorrectly referenced as spots / stripes instead of their colour (e.g. red / yellow).

CONTROLS - KEYBOARD

  • When the 'Rack Balls' confirmation screen is accessed by pressing '0' or 'F10', pressing the same key a second time now acts as a shortcut to confirm the decision.

CONTROLS - GAMEPAD

  • Reduced size of gamepad right stick 'dead-zone' on the X axis, when rotating camera around the cue. This improves overall sensitivity of the stick when performing this action.

  • Added variable speed control to vertical cue angle adjustment, when using the gamepad left stick plus 'Y' button (XBOX controller) or triangle button (PS controller).

CAMERAS

  • Fixed issue where 3D opponent camera would sometimes switch from TV mode to first-person mode after accessing the menus and pressing spacebar.

  • Fixed issue in multiplayer games where first-person camera would be used on the break shot instead of the TV camera, if TV mode was selected for the opponent view.

  • Fixed issue where the camera switched to first-person mode at the end of a game, if opponent had won and TV mode was selected for the opponent view.

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Various improvements to localised text.

  • Other minor fixes and enhancements.

