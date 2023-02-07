Cue Club 2 Update 07.02.23

Hi everyone,

We're pleased to announce another new update today with a range of additions, improvements and fixes to Cue Club 2. Thank you again for providing valuable feedback which helps us to continually refine the game.

MULTIPLAYER

Deleting a game invite from the 'Sent Items' list now removes that invite from the opponent's inbox and from the in-game control panel.

Fixed issue where invites sometimes disappeared after exiting a game to visit the lobby.

Fixed issue where 'Save and Exit' option would be greyed out after exiting to the MP lobby from the in-game menu without saving, then returning back to the table to resume the current game.