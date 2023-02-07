Major update on "experimental" branch

Share · View all patches · Build 10497869 · Last edited 7 February 2023 – 16:06:23 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Following your valuable feedback, I have been busy fixing issues, and improving inputs. This update should address most concerns raised in the last weeks:

Improved ladder climbing: Direction of legacy ladder climbing is now relative to the ladder, not controller/HMD Added separate sideways speed for legacy ladder climbing Immersive ladder climbing now extends 72 units (player height) above ladders to allow climbing on top of ledges New default mode combines both modes

Improved NPC interaction: Grabbing NPC shoulder acts as "follow/unfollow" command

Improved inputs: Added flashlight input: Grab head to toggle flashlight Fixed firing of stationary guns in immersive mode Fixed longjump on double jump not working Fixed longjump direction and speed Fixed weapon firing if trigger on offhand controller is pressed Fixed smooth turn direction being inverted Added crouch toggle mode

Fixed yet another rare crash during levelchange

Fixed player spawning in void under floating island before Nihilanth

Fixed VR menu resetting settings

Fixed Blast Pit Fan fixes not working

Fixed custom actions not being in new bindings

Please note that this is still experimental, and there might be issues and bugs I didn't catch during development. As always I rely on your feedback. Thanks to all of you who are providing it!