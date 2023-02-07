Major update on "experimental" branch

Hey everyone!
Following your valuable feedback, I have been busy fixing issues, and improving inputs. This update should address most concerns raised in the last weeks:
-
Improved ladder climbing:
- Direction of legacy ladder climbing is now relative to the ladder, not controller/HMD
- Added separate sideways speed for legacy ladder climbing
- Immersive ladder climbing now extends 72 units (player height) above ladders to allow climbing on top of ledges
- New default mode combines both modes
-
Improved NPC interaction:
- Grabbing NPC shoulder acts as "follow/unfollow" command
-
Improved inputs:
- Added flashlight input: Grab head to toggle flashlight
- Fixed firing of stationary guns in immersive mode
- Fixed longjump on double jump not working
- Fixed longjump direction and speed
- Fixed weapon firing if trigger on offhand controller is pressed
- Fixed smooth turn direction being inverted
- Added crouch toggle mode
-
Fixed yet another rare crash during levelchange
-
Fixed player spawning in void under floating island before Nihilanth
-
Fixed VR menu resetting settings
-
Fixed Blast Pit Fan fixes not working
-
Fixed custom actions not being in new bindings
Please note that this is still experimental, and there might be issues and bugs I didn't catch during development. As always I rely on your feedback. Thanks to all of you who are providing it!
Changed depots in development branch