Half-Life: VR Mod update for 7 February 2023

Major update on "experimental" branch

Share · View all patches · Build 10497869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Following your valuable feedback, I have been busy fixing issues, and improving inputs. This update should address most concerns raised in the last weeks:

  • Improved ladder climbing:

    • Direction of legacy ladder climbing is now relative to the ladder, not controller/HMD
    • Added separate sideways speed for legacy ladder climbing
    • Immersive ladder climbing now extends 72 units (player height) above ladders to allow climbing on top of ledges
    • New default mode combines both modes

  • Improved NPC interaction:

    • Grabbing NPC shoulder acts as "follow/unfollow" command

  • Improved inputs:

    • Added flashlight input: Grab head to toggle flashlight
    • Fixed firing of stationary guns in immersive mode
    • Fixed longjump on double jump not working
    • Fixed longjump direction and speed
    • Fixed weapon firing if trigger on offhand controller is pressed
    • Fixed smooth turn direction being inverted
    • Added crouch toggle mode

  • Fixed yet another rare crash during levelchange

  • Fixed player spawning in void under floating island before Nihilanth

  • Fixed VR menu resetting settings

  • Fixed Blast Pit Fan fixes not working

  • Fixed custom actions not being in new bindings

Please note that this is still experimental, and there might be issues and bugs I didn't catch during development. As always I rely on your feedback. Thanks to all of you who are providing it!

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 10497869
Depot 1908721
