v1.6.14 - The Physics Sensor Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

Today we release the Physics Sensor Minor Update! This includes the new physics sensor, which is a new component giving composite logical output including positional and rotational information.

This data output is particularly useful for microcontroller designers who are interested in building their own gyros and other motion control systems, which should now be much easier and practical.

This component is in response to player requests on the issue tracker and we continue to enjoy hearing your thoughts and ideas and implementing them when possible!

As well as this new component feature, we have several useful fixes and improvements! Please see the patch notes below for full details.

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.6.14

Feature - Physics Sensor (#10065 #10119 #3793 #4465)

The physics sensor component combines functionality of several other sensors into a convenient single block.

The sensor outputs position, rotation, linear and angular speeds over 14 composite channels detailed on the component.

Fix - #16642 Wheel secondary physics issues for clients

Fix - #17831 Seafloor generation issue

Fix - #15856 No longer convert rescued survivors to static NPCs, instead update their display name to 'Rescued'

Fix - #13931 Ai boats/aircraft now track damage and despawn after 2 mins if above threshold

Fix - #13936 Return value of getZones not including Zone parent vehicle data

Fix - #14017 Added editor arrows for wings

Fix - #14835 Fixed teleporting under the map through very tall terrain

Fix - #13078 Rotor physics mirroring issues

Fix - #14848 Metal ore foundry mesh issues

Fix - #14851 Gold foundry mesh issues

Addon Lua: