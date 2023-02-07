 Skip to content

Surviving the Abyss update for 7 February 2023

Update 0.1.4.8 Patch Notes

Update 0.1.4.8 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Today's patch has a focus on Stackable Genomes in the Cloning Inventory, first-pass functionality for the trench extractor, and a few smaller bug fixes!
Next up will be a major performance focused patch, hopefully later this week! Please continue to submit bugs and feedback here & Discord.

Quality of Life:
  • Genomes now stack in the cloning inventory - this prevents excessive lag in the cloning interface when many genomes are present.
  • Cloning time is now listed in hours.
Features:
  • Trench extractor now gathers genetic material - this is an ongoing feature and subject to balancing and changes going forward.
Bug fixes:
  • Fixes for the mining rates of extractors on depleted resources.
Misc:
  • Constructed submarines now spawn with correct rotation.
  • Changed timings on a number of emergent events so they appear later in the game.

