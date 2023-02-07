Update 0.1.4.8 Patch Notes

Hi everyone! Today's patch has a focus on Stackable Genomes in the Cloning Inventory, first-pass functionality for the trench extractor, and a few smaller bug fixes!

Next up will be a major performance focused patch, hopefully later this week! Please continue to submit bugs and feedback here & Discord.

Quality of Life:

Genomes now stack in the cloning inventory - this prevents excessive lag in the cloning interface when many genomes are present.

Cloning time is now listed in hours.

Features:

Trench extractor now gathers genetic material - this is an ongoing feature and subject to balancing and changes going forward.

Bug fixes:

Fixes for the mining rates of extractors on depleted resources.

Misc: