Update 0.1.4.8 Patch Notes

Hi everyone! Today's patch has a focus on Stackable Genomes in the Cloning Inventory, first-pass functionality for the trench extractor, and a few smaller bug fixes!
Next up will be a major performance focused patch, hopefully later this week! Please continue to submit bugs and feedback here & Discord.
Quality of Life:
- Genomes now stack in the cloning inventory - this prevents excessive lag in the cloning interface when many genomes are present.
- Cloning time is now listed in hours.
Features:
- Trench extractor now gathers genetic material - this is an ongoing feature and subject to balancing and changes going forward.
Bug fixes:
- Fixes for the mining rates of extractors on depleted resources.
Misc:
- Constructed submarines now spawn with correct rotation.
- Changed timings on a number of emergent events so they appear later in the game.
