Major layer improvements!

You requested it, and here it is!

You can now merge layers down. This allows you to free up layers, so you can make complex compositions without worry.

You can now move layers. Gone are the days of forgetting to start on layer 2, and not being able to put in your background afterwards.

The longest standing bug in Vermillion is fixed: blurring a paint stroke on a higher layer no longer creates a white halo.

Note that you can only merge layers on new paintings. This is because the way transparent paint used to be shown on the canvas was incorrect, and made it impossible to merge layers down. Your old paintings are not affected by this change, but you therefore also can't merge layers on those.

Other changes: