Update 2.32 is live!

GAMEPLAY
- Added new Gift code redeeming system that allows Players to redeem in-game Camera charms and future cosmetics
- Updated The Revenants look to closer match the final envisioned design
- Added a system that allows Hunters to interact with the Hunter change station during their tutorial while in Hunting mode
- Added a brand new Credits menu that can be accessed via the Pause menu at any time
- Added new audio cues on Green Valley Mental Institution
- Optimized loading times when loading into a new map
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an audio bug with The Revenants Shatter ability, causing it to layer on top of itself
- Fixed a bug where The Revenants mask causing it to morph unexpectedly during certain animation states
- Fixed a bug where certain buttons in the Menu UI would not show the correct hover effects
- Fixed a bug where certain buttons in the Menu UI would play the associated sound effect too loudly
- Fixed a bug where Players could load into a Tutorial map while being in a party with other players
Changed files in this update