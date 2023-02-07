 Skip to content

Deliria BETA update for 7 February 2023

Update 2.32 is live!

Build 10497470

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

  • Added new Gift code redeeming system that allows Players to redeem in-game Camera charms and future cosmetics
  • Updated The Revenants look to closer match the final envisioned design
  • Added a system that allows Hunters to interact with the Hunter change station during their tutorial while in Hunting mode
  • Added a brand new Credits menu that can be accessed via the Pause menu at any time
  • Added new audio cues on Green Valley Mental Institution
  • Optimized loading times when loading into a new map

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an audio bug with The Revenants Shatter ability, causing it to layer on top of itself
  • Fixed a bug where The Revenants mask causing it to morph unexpectedly during certain animation states
  • Fixed a bug where certain buttons in the Menu UI would not show the correct hover effects
  • Fixed a bug where certain buttons in the Menu UI would play the associated sound effect too loudly
  • Fixed a bug where Players could load into a Tutorial map while being in a party with other players

