Full Release and Leaving Early Access - Time to Conquest Hell!

The big day is finally here – Nadir: A Grimdark Deckbuilder is finally out of Early Access!

The armies of Hell are gathered and it’s up to you, the avatar of one of the Deadly Sins, to challenge them! Run expeditions deep into the circles of the underworld, fight demons, gather resources, collect souls, expand the city of Nadir, and conquer Hell itself!

We would like to thank you all for your continued support throughout the development process and Early Access. During the EA we have published 6 big updates, almost doubled the content of the game, reworked many systems and mechanics, and rebalanced most of the abilities and enemies… more than once. With your love and feedback, we were able to make Nadir even better. We can't stress our gratitude enough and we are hoping you will have a good time playing our game.

Nadir is also available on Nintendo Switch! Exploring Hell will become handier than ever before! You can find the shop page here.

Additionally, there’s also a new update available. Here’s a full list of changes:

Quality of Life:

A completely new list of Steam Achievements to unlock,

Abilities preview on buildings should now look much prettier.

Bugs:

Critical issue with the Authority ability effect fix,

Vlad unlock only after restart of the game fix,

Thrall redraw effect issue fix,

Multiple minor ability fixes.

Balance:

Rebalance of building availability unlock through defending Elite and Boss enemies,

King of Yellow (Heresy Elite enemy) rebalance.

Try out the game now!

And let us hear your feedback and suggestions - join our official Discord!