- Changes and corrections in the armor/resistance system;
- Improved HARDER SCALES, INTELLIGENCE, CICATRIZATION and WALKING FORTRESS cards;
- Nerf on TIME WARP card;
- Enemies now only increase damage every 5 waves;
- Improves the HP that swordsmen gain with each wave;
- Visual change in the initial menu;
- Addition of the INSTRUCTIONS tab in the home menu;
- Bug fixes;
- Changes to FREEZING SCALES skill.
Ancient Guardians: The Dragon update for 7 February 2023
1.11 update details
Patchnotes via Steam Community
