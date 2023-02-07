 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ancient Guardians: The Dragon update for 7 February 2023

1.11 update details

Share · View all patches · Build 10497365 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changes and corrections in the armor/resistance system;
  • Improved HARDER SCALES, INTELLIGENCE, CICATRIZATION and WALKING FORTRESS cards;
  • Nerf on TIME WARP card;
  • Enemies now only increase damage every 5 waves;
  • Improves the HP that swordsmen gain with each wave;
  • Visual change in the initial menu;
  • Addition of the INSTRUCTIONS tab in the home menu;
  • Bug fixes;
  • Changes to FREEZING SCALES skill.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2283941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link