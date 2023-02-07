- Fixed Vampire shoot attack missing players.
- Fixed Vampire hitboxes.
- Fixed bug where player would stop being revived if another player tried to revive at the same time.
- Fixed 21:9 resolution UI being cut by the wave panel.
- Removed unused debug folder to decrease build size.
Relic Dudes update for 7 February 2023
Relic Dudes 0.1.4 - Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
