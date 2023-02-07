 Skip to content

Relic Dudes update for 7 February 2023

Relic Dudes 0.1.4 - Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed Vampire shoot attack missing players.
  • Fixed Vampire hitboxes.
  • Fixed bug where player would stop being revived if another player tried to revive at the same time.
  • Fixed 21:9 resolution UI being cut by the wave panel.
  • Removed unused debug folder to decrease build size.

