Drive Maker update for 7 February 2023

Bug fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10497313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have fixed some bugs with the car AI. I have also added a page for viewing key bindings (in the pause menu). Text in the game should also be better placed on screen. Hope you like the update!

