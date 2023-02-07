I have fixed some bugs with the car AI. I have also added a page for viewing key bindings (in the pause menu). Text in the game should also be better placed on screen. Hope you like the update!
Drive Maker update for 7 February 2023
Bug fixes!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update