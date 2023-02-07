 Skip to content

Everything Has Arms update for 7 February 2023

Changelog 0.14 - Shooting challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 10497278

Patchnotes via Steam Community

💪 We added new challenges around the island. Seek them out and get your training in! Don't skip arm day!
✊👉💪👌 One challenge for each weapon type

