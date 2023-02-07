💪 We added new challenges around the island. Seek them out and get your training in! Don't skip arm day!
✊👉💪👌 One challenge for each weapon type
Everything Has Arms update for 7 February 2023
Changelog 0.14 - Shooting challenge
Patchnotes via Steam Community
💪 We added new challenges around the island. Seek them out and get your training in! Don't skip arm day!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update