Share · View all patches · Build 10497145 · Last edited 7 February 2023 – 14:13:33 UTC by Wendy

-Adjusted and added to the logic of most of the Enemy Threats

-Fixed the collision bounds of a specific decorative tree

-Adjusted the Crow Threats to only attack if the False Idol has been collected

-Added new sprites, animations and functions to the Flaming Skeleton threat

-adjusted some audio SFX

-Added Text when collecting 8 specific items

-Added to the aesthetic and level designs of the Furnace

-Added to the aesthetic design of the Ashes area