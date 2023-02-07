PERISH Update #3 - Quick Hotfix and More Difficulty!

Game Version 6346

Hi, everyone! We have another small update for today: 3 quick patches to fix some urgent issues and the beginning of implementing a fourth difficulty. Now we will take a step back and prepare a bit more of a bigger patch soon, if time allows. Once again, thank you so much for your feedback so far, we are enjoying all the suggestions and you, the community, are the true lifeblood of our mythological hack'n'shoot.

Tuesday hotfix notes:

When switching rings, "Rings Full" should no longer be shown if there are any free ring slots (no more losing fingers!)

Gaps in floor and cliff-face in Thalassian Fissure are now resoundingly plugged

Phorcid Monolith Pool objective marker softlock is now fixed

Added first implementation of Tartaros difficulty setting

For a future patch: