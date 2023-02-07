Update, Version 20230207

English

############Content##############

[Lost in the Sand]You can now ask Harold about his team's previous operation in Egypt to recap the events from their side. (After all previous stories when he appears in the secret room in the Branched Ancient Tomb.)

[Lost in the Sand]Added an option in Harold's dialog that you can slightly improve the relationship with him. (Also improve Alicia's if she is in the group.)

[Lost in the Sand]If you have Trump in your group, there is a special dialog when asking Harold about his operation.

[Item]New item: Profane of Succubus

[Gift System]You can now send gifts to Andarufira.

[Gift System]Added Andarufira's gift preference. (Wiki also got updated.)

[Gift System]If you have a somewhat positive relationship with Andarufira, she will give you something in return.

[Gift System]Possible gifts are Profane of Succubus, Cruse Stone, and "Befuddled Life & Dead Dream"

[Gift System]However, if you take her gift. The relationship improvement effect from your gift will also be canceled.

简体中文

############Content##############

【迷失于沙粒中】你现在可以询问哈罗德关于他们此前在埃及的行动细节。（在完成了此前的剧情之后，当他出现在被闯入的古墓中的时候。）

【迷失于沙粒中】加入了一个选项会轻微提高你和哈罗德的关系。（如果艾丽西亚在队伍中的话，也会略微提高她的。）

【迷失于沙粒中】如果川普在队伍中，当你询问哈罗德时会有一处特殊对白。

【物品】新物品：魅魔信息素

【礼物系统】你现在可以对安达露菲拉送礼。

【礼物系统】加入了安达露菲拉的礼物偏好。（维基已经同步更新。）

【礼物系统】如果你和安达露菲拉有一个相对不错的关系，她会回赠你礼物。

【礼物系统】可能的礼物包括：魅魔信息素、诅咒石、醉生梦死酒

【礼物系统】如果你接受她的礼物，那么本次的送礼行为不会增加和她的关系度。