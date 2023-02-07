2-7 Bug fixes

BUG During a solar eclipse, the corpse is skeleton, and if a logistician wants to collect the corpse at this time, it will cause the code to report an error

BUG The sound of water in the river is not controlled by the volume setting, and after it is turned off, there is also a sound

There is a possibility that the bug pyramid closure process will go wrong and it will not be closed

BUG When a bonfire party is held, the window code that opens the bonfire will report an error

In the bug notification, the positioning function does not take effect in the information of the uncollected corpse

BUG: WHEN TRADING AUTOMATICALLY, SILVER WILL SELL BEFORE GEMSTONES, RESULTING IN GEMSTONES THAT MAY NOT BE SOLD.

BUG automatic transaction history, time display error

Optimization Limited map to only one caravan per year in one direction

When reading the BUG, the monster with 0 HP is directly cleared. Avoid archiving in a special time window, resulting in a monster with zero HP being credited to the existence, and you can never die if you read the file again.