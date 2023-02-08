ver2.0.0 Update

Added online multiplayer battle mode.

Up to 8 players can participate.

The winner is the one who is above the opponent when time runs out.

In this mode, there are no mistakes due to falling as in the solo mode.

How to play online multiplayer

Create a session

One person should create a session from "CreateSession".

This player will be the host.

(Please note that sessions cannot be locked)

Join a session

Others will join the session created.

There are two ways. You can choose whichever you prefer.

Find and join a session from "FindSessions".

Join from a friend in the Steam overlay.

All players in the lobby are ready

When the "Ready" button is pressed, the word OK lights up and the status is ready.

Pressing the button again turns off the light and releases the ready status.

When everyone in the lobby is ready, the "START" button on the host side lights up and can be pressed.

After pressing the "START" button, please wait until the game starts.

Cautions

Session cannot be locked.

No function to join a Session from ID search.

Sometimes the name on the SessionList does not match the name displayed on Steam.

The number of people on the SessionList may not match.

Session name is long and out of frame.

At the start of the game, it is difficult to know who is the actor you are controlling.

Hopping color cannot be specified and is determined randomly.

Time limit fixed at 1 minute.

No background on lobby screen.

BGM does not play on lobby screen.

The sky is visible before the game starts.

Left and right movement may not be possible at the start of the game.

Sometimes the game does not hop on scaffolding at the start of the game.

If something is acting suspiciously, you may need to restart the game.

Excuse

I took on the challenge of learning how to implement online multiplayer in Unreal Engine and struggled with it for more than half a year.

It was far from what I had originally envisioned, and after cutting back on various specifications, this update has finally been made.

As a result, there are some rough edges and imperfections that stand out, but we appreciate your patience.