Paradise Lust update for 8 February 2023

Hotfix Feb 2023

Build 10496762

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're doing a small hotfix for some reported issues, and cleaning up some continuity issues.

It also enables Olga's repeatable sex scene, so we hope you enjoy that :)

For those curious, the cut characters in the patch notes refer to Ryoko and her daughter Emi (Ryoko's the woman on the first poster you found). As the game developed we had enough on our hands with the girls we already had, and quietly wrote them out. Perhaps they'll make a return in a potential sequel?

I put a little Imgur album of the character sketches we did for the various characters that didn't make the cut (NSFW).

0.23.0i

  • Added Olga's repeatable sex scene
  • Removed mentions of cut characters
  • Removed "End of Content" notice for some girls
  • Fixed incorrectly labeled cutscenes in Cutsene player

0.23.0h

  • Minor memory management fixes
  • Added toggle for autosaves in settings

0.23.0g

  • Added alternate text for Rick after kicking out Olga
  • Added alternate text for Rick after Olga's bungalows get built
  • Fixed the text for Mi Sun's name prompt
  • Fixed landing circle for fishing line being jittery when clicking multiple times
  • Fixed fishing line being unretrievable sometimes

