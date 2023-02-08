Hotfix Feb 2023

We're doing a small hotfix for some reported issues, and cleaning up some continuity issues.

It also enables Olga's repeatable sex scene, so we hope you enjoy that :)

For those curious, the cut characters in the patch notes refer to Ryoko and her daughter Emi (Ryoko's the woman on the first poster you found). As the game developed we had enough on our hands with the girls we already had, and quietly wrote them out. Perhaps they'll make a return in a potential sequel?



I put a little Imgur album of the character sketches we did for the various characters that didn't make the cut (NSFW).

0.23.0i

Added Olga's repeatable sex scene

Removed mentions of cut characters

Removed "End of Content" notice for some girls

Fixed incorrectly labeled cutscenes in Cutsene player

0.23.0h

Minor memory management fixes

Added toggle for autosaves in settings

0.23.0g