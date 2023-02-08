📢 Notification of Maintenance at Feb 07th, 17:00 - 19:00(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢
We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.
The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.
PST: Feb 07th, 17:00 - 19:00
CET: Feb 08th, 02:00 - 04:00
KST: Feb 08th, 10:00 - 12:00
Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.
- Field resource nodes and item adjustment
- Increased Wild Mutant Mushroom nodes
- Battery pack lv. 1
* Energy Recovery 20 → 25
- Item drop rate adjustment
- Hyena Medical Cooler
Medical Shot Lv. 1 37.5%
Medical Shot Lv.2 12.5%
Field Medical Shot 25%
Anti Radiation Shot Lv.1 25%
- Orbis Transport Box
Fine Cylinder 6.25%
Metal 12.5%
Fine Metal 12.5%
Fine Micropart 6.25%
Fine Electronic Textile 12.5%
Fine Bolt 12.5%
* Orbis Satellite Terminal 37.5%
- Orbis Gunshield Robot
Fine Metal X 2 about 13.33%
Fine Chip X 1 about 13.33%
Fine Resistor X 1 about 13.33%
Fine Lens X 1 about 13.33%
Chip X 2 about 13.33%
Sensor X 3 about 13.33%
* Fine Electronic Textile 20%
- Orbis Scout Robot
Fine Metal X 2 about 15%
Fine Chip X 1 about 15%
Fine Resistor X 1 15%
Fine Lens X 1 15%
Fine Sensor X 1 10%
Chip X 2 10%
Sensor X 3 10%
Fine Electronic Textile 10%
- Item drop table adjustment
- Juggeranut
Superior Metal 15 → 4
Superior Cylinder 5 → 4
Superior Bolt 20 → 10
- Stomper
Removed Battery pack Lv.3
🔧Fixed Bugs🔧
- Fixed not dropping Superior Bolt from Stompers
- Recipe of recycle Superior Silicone Fabric and Fine Electronic Textiles are switched.
Superior Silicone Fabric → Fine Electronic Textiles X 2
Fine Electronic Textiles → Silicone Fabric X 5
- Fixed holes and openings to prevent being stuck
- Sound effect on wooden floor sounds like walking on metallic floor
- Profile's "Terrasite Balance," and "NPC Score" are not applied to the ranking multiplier
- Fixed Mutant Guardians not being spawned at Chemochamber
