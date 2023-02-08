 Skip to content

Dysterra update for 8 February 2023

📢 Notification of Maintenance at Feb 07th, 17:00 - 19:00(PST) & Update Details

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.
The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.

PST: Feb 07th, 17:00 - 19:00
CET: Feb 08th, 02:00 - 04:00
KST: Feb 08th, 10:00 - 12:00

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

  1. Field resource nodes and item adjustment
        - Increased Wild Mutant Mushroom nodes
            
        - Battery pack lv. 1
            * Energy Recovery 20 → 25 
     
  2. Item drop rate adjustment
        - Hyena Medical Cooler
            Medical Shot Lv. 1 37.5%
                Medical Shot Lv.2 12.5%
            Field Medical Shot 25%
                Anti Radiation Shot Lv.1 25%

    - Orbis Transport Box
        Fine Cylinder 6.25%
        Metal 12.5%
        Fine Metal 12.5%
        Fine Micropart 6.25%
        Fine Electronic Textile 12.5%
        Fine Bolt 12.5%
        * Orbis Satellite Terminal 37.5%

    - Orbis Gunshield Robot
        Fine Metal X 2 about 13.33%
        Fine Chip X 1 about 13.33%
        Fine Resistor X 1 about 13.33%
        Fine Lens X 1 about 13.33%
        Chip X 2 about 13.33%
        Sensor X 3 about 13.33%
        * Fine Electronic Textile 20%

    - Orbis Scout Robot
        Fine Metal X 2 about 15%
        Fine Chip X 1 about 15%
        Fine Resistor X 1  15%
        Fine Lens X 1 15%
        Fine Sensor X 1 10%
        Chip X 2 10%
        Sensor X 3 10%
        Fine Electronic Textile 10%

  1. Item drop table adjustment
        - Juggeranut
            Superior Metal 15 → 4
                Superior Cylinder 5 → 4
            Superior Bolt 20 → 10
            
        - Stomper
                Removed Battery pack Lv.3
            
    🔧Fixed Bugs🔧
  2. Fixed not dropping Superior Bolt from Stompers
  3. Recipe of recycle Superior Silicone Fabric and Fine Electronic Textiles are switched.
         Superior Silicone Fabric → Fine Electronic Textiles X 2
             Fine Electronic Textiles → Silicone Fabric X 5
  4. Fixed holes and openings to prevent being stuck
  5. Sound effect on wooden floor sounds like walking on metallic floor
  6. Profile's "Terrasite Balance," and  "NPC Score" are not applied to the ranking multiplier
  7. Fixed Mutant Guardians not being spawned at Chemochamber

