📢 Notification of Maintenance at Feb 07th, 17:00 - 19:00(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.

The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.

PST: Feb 07th, 17:00 - 19:00

CET: Feb 08th, 02:00 - 04:00

KST: Feb 08th, 10:00 - 12:00

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.

Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

Field resource nodes and item adjustment

- Increased Wild Mutant Mushroom nodes



- Battery pack lv. 1

* Energy Recovery 20 → 25

Item drop rate adjustment

- Hyena Medical Cooler

Medical Shot Lv. 1 37.5%

Medical Shot Lv.2 12.5%

Field Medical Shot 25%

Anti Radiation Shot Lv.1 25%

- Orbis Transport Box

Fine Cylinder 6.25%

Metal 12.5%

Fine Metal 12.5%

Fine Micropart 6.25%

Fine Electronic Textile 12.5%

Fine Bolt 12.5%

* Orbis Satellite Terminal 37.5%

- Orbis Gunshield Robot

Fine Metal X 2 about 13.33%

Fine Chip X 1 about 13.33%

Fine Resistor X 1 about 13.33%

Fine Lens X 1 about 13.33%

Chip X 2 about 13.33%

Sensor X 3 about 13.33%

* Fine Electronic Textile 20%

- Orbis Scout Robot

Fine Metal X 2 about 15%

Fine Chip X 1 about 15%

Fine Resistor X 1 15%

Fine Lens X 1 15%

Fine Sensor X 1 10%

Chip X 2 10%

Sensor X 3 10%

Fine Electronic Textile 10%